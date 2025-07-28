Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 2760.02 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 41.16% to Rs 288.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 489.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 2760.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2714.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2760.022714.50 2 OPM %18.3424.45 -PBDT582.55803.32 -27 PBT394.38639.92 -38 NP288.30489.99 -41
