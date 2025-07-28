IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 29.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.71% to Rs 9642.15 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank declined 29.44% to Rs 453.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 642.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.71% to Rs 9642.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8788.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income9642.158788.69 10 OPM %31.6738.37 -PBDT571.15852.60 -33 PBT571.15852.60 -33 NP453.47642.64 -29
