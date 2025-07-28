Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 21.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 620.74 croreNet profit of Affle 3i rose 21.84% to Rs 105.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 620.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 519.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales620.74519.50 19 OPM %22.5120.11 -PBDT155.06125.82 23 PBT129.20106.55 21 NP105.5086.59 22
