Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2554.95, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.9% in last one year as compared to a 21.94% gain in NIFTY and a 62.61% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 9.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22759.85, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2568.1, up 1.58% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

