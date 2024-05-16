Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1003, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.5% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 66.36% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1003, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 10.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9376.9, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1007.3, up 0.93% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 88.5% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 66.36% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

