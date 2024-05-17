Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 1434.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 88.08% to Rs 534.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 5593.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4665.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 20.07% to Rs 203.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 1434.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1491.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1434.261491.535593.744665.8624.0327.0814.0510.97331.95404.37908.57537.82289.37364.20742.21408.31203.39254.45534.47284.17