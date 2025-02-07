Business Standard

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 22.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 1192.15 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 22.84% to Rs 70.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 1192.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1230.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1192.151230.39 -3 OPM %10.389.21 -PBDT132.64165.21 -20 PBT89.02123.24 -28 NP70.4791.33 -23

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

