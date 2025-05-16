Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 1503.68 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills rose 12.65% to Rs 229.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 1503.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1434.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.25% to Rs 436.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 534.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 5415.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5593.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1503.681434.26 5 5415.385593.74 -3 OPM %24.2924.03 -13.0014.05 - PBDT354.83331.95 7 734.79908.57 -19 PBT311.70289.37 8 562.25742.21 -24 NP229.12203.39 13 436.92534.47 -18
