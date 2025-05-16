Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 49.95% in the March 2025 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 49.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 339.69 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 49.95% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.66% to Rs 102.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 1392.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales339.69356.50 -5 1392.691444.67 -4 OPM %10.0712.52 -9.8713.50 - PBDT39.4668.91 -43 167.72232.78 -28 PBT25.9755.60 -53 114.14179.99 -37 NP20.7941.54 -50 102.86133.00 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the March 2025 quarter

DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit declines 15.93% in the March 2025 quarter

DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit declines 15.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Banganga Paper Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Banganga Paper Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon