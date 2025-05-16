NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 49.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 339.69 croreNet profit of NOCIL declined 49.95% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.66% to Rs 102.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 1392.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales339.69356.50 -5 1392.691444.67 -4 OPM %10.0712.52 -9.8713.50 - PBDT39.4668.91 -43 167.72232.78 -28 PBT25.9755.60 -53 114.14179.99 -37 NP20.7941.54 -50 102.86133.00 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content