Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 4461.14 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 8.62% to Rs 308.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 284.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 4461.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4105.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.35% to Rs 1122.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 636.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 17886.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16882.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4461.144105.38 9 17886.6916882.59 6 OPM %17.9818.58 -17.5316.98 - PBDT815.45839.33 -3 3395.162900.15 17 PBT731.17755.61 -3 3068.662586.79 19 NP308.65284.16 9 1122.63636.61 76
