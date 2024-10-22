Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.09% to Rs 222.88 croreNet profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 106.88% to Rs 48.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.09% to Rs 222.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales222.88139.22 60 OPM %29.2621.64 -PBDT64.7830.42 113 PBT63.9529.96 113 NP48.1423.27 107
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content