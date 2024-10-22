Aditya Forge standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.46% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Aditya Forge rose 2500.00% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 98.46% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.117.12 -98 OPM %-336.368.85 -PBDT9.620.47 1947 PBT9.620.37 2500 NP9.620.37 2500
