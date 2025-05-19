Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 125.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 868.40 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 125.21% to Rs 153.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 868.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 717.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.36% to Rs 391.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 3187.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2742.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales868.40717.40 21 3187.242742.15 16 OPM %24.6815.90 -19.1815.40 - PBDT225.18113.92 98 628.55438.69 43 PBT189.6785.59 122 534.21362.70 47 NP153.5068.16 125 391.80271.40 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content