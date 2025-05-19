Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 34.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.42% to Rs 45.91 croreNet profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 34.82% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.42% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.86% to Rs 26.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 358.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.9130.12 52 358.76256.88 40 OPM %13.3511.65 -9.1311.08 - PBDT4.922.81 75 29.3824.87 18 PBT4.582.59 77 28.0723.53 19 NP4.223.13 35 26.4122.22 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content