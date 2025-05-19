Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 60.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 60.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 117.35% to Rs 396.21 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 60.45% to Rs 114.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.35% to Rs 396.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.08% to Rs 221.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 708.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 519.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales396.21182.29 117 708.35519.80 36 OPM %37.7351.03 -38.8242.64 - PBDT156.99102.27 54 309.26258.32 20 PBT153.1195.32 61 295.34242.19 22 NP114.0871.10 60 221.81181.69 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 394.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 394.00% in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 55.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 55.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 39.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 39.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 189.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 189.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon