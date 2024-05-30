Business Standard
Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 717.40 crore
Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 33.57% to Rs 68.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 717.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.21% to Rs 271.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 2742.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2300.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales717.40602.36 19 2742.152300.54 19 OPM %15.9016.31 -15.4015.83 - PBDT113.9294.07 21 438.69367.18 19 PBT85.5974.09 16 362.70310.83 17 NP68.1651.03 34 271.40235.58 15
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

