Global Surfaces consolidated net profit rises 82.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 174.29% to Rs 108.62 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 22.82% to Rs 18.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.52% to Rs 225.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Global Surfaces rose 82.96% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 174.29% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.108.6239.60225.29178.0714.9120.0015.5219.9415.068.2534.1834.7211.495.9125.2525.2910.525.7518.7024.23