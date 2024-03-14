Sensex (    %)
                             
Bank of Baroda down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 260.7, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 63.76% in last one year as compared to a 30.55% rally in NIFTY and a 20.46% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Bank of Baroda is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 260.7, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22156.65. The Sensex is at 73202.53, up 0.61%.Bank of Baroda has lost around 5.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46981.3, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.52 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 262.2, up 0.23% on the day. Bank of Baroda jumped 63.76% in last one year as compared to a 30.55% rally in NIFTY and a 20.46% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 7.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

