Antony Waste soars after bagging bio-mining and resource recovery contract from CIDCO

Antony Waste Handling Cell jumped 5.26% to Rs 464.30 after the company's subsidiary Antony Lara Enviro Solutions has been awarded contract for bio-mining approximately 8.6 lakh tonnes of legacy waste by CIDCO.

CIDCO stands for City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

The scope of the project involves processing of legacy waste through bio-remediation / bio-mining and re-development of existing sanitary landfill cells at CIDCO's MSW facility at Village Chal near Taloja, MIDC.

Antony Lara will focus on reclaiming the entire dumping area and would deploy cutting-edge mechanical processes for resource recovery.

The project has to be executed within a period of 730 days and the value of the said contract is Rs 77 crore.

This contract marks Antony Wastes second venture into the bio-mining sector, following its earlier project near Lakhnavali Village at Greater Noida in collaboration with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Jose Jacob, chairman & managing director of Antony Waste Handling Cell, said: "We are thrilled to secure this contract in the bio-mining sector, reaffirming our commitment to advancing modern waste management practices.

Our expertise and utilization of advanced technologies enable us to effectively address the evolving needs of municipal corporations across India. This project underscores our dedication to environmental sustainability and highlights our pivotal role in fostering positive change through innovative waste management solutions."

Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited is leading player in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste Management industry with an established track record of more than two decades, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities.

