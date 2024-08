* Tier I Bonds

Bank of Baroda announced that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating to the Rs 10,000 crore infrastructure bonds of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and has reaffirmed its rating on the bank's existing debt instruments at 'CRISIL AAA/CRISIL AA+*/Stable'.