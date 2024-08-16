Canara Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed Canara Bank's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:

Instruments Amount (Rs crore) Rating Basel III ATI Bonds 4,000 IND AA+/ Stable Infrastructure Bonds 10,000 IND AAA/ Stable Basel III Tier 2 instruments (yet to be issued) 12,900 IND AAA/ Stable Basel III AT1 bonds 12,436.1 IND AA+/ Stable