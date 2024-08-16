Brigade Group partners with abCoffee

To establish abCoffee outlets across its commercial office spaces in Bengaluru

"We partnered with abCoffee in order to enhance the F&B offerings at our office parks. abCoffee is able to retro fit into operational buildings without requiring additional water or gas points. We find the brand youthful, and relevant, providing high quality F&B at reasonable prices. We are excited to take another step towards enhancing the experience across our campuses. said Arvind Rao, Vice President - Commercial Business, Brigade Enterprises.

Brigade Group has partnered with abCoffee, grab-and-go specialty coffee, to establish outlets across its commercial office spaces in Bengaluru. Through this partnership, abCoffee will open 6 outlets within Brigade properties, enhancing the cafexperience for tenants and visitors alike.