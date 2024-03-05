Sensex (    %)
                        
Bank of Baroda spurts 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 275.75, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.3% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 14.69% jump in the Nifty Bank.
Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 275.75, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 10.17% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47456.1, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 211.69 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 278.7, up 1.62% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 59.3% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 14.69% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 8 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

