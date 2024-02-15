Bank of Baroda spurts 2.32%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 274, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.08% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 10.5% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Bank of Baroda has added around 18.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45908.3, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 210.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.75 lakh shares in last one month.

Bank of Baroda is up 61.08% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 10.5% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 274.45, up 1.95% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

