Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bank of Baroda spurts 2.32%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 274, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.08% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 10.5% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
Bank of Baroda rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Bank of Baroda has added around 18.49% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45908.3, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 210.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.75 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 274.45, up 1.95% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 61.08% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 10.5% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 7.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 0.36%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd spurts 1%, rises for fifth straight session

State Bank of India spurts 4.12%, gains for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd spurts 1.96%, gains for third straight session

National Coal Index Shows Decline Of 4.75% In December

Benchmarks continue to trade near flat line; European mkt advance

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.98%, gains for third straight session

Punjab National Bank up for third straight session

India's Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon