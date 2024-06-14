Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of India soars 1.36%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 126.2, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 87.63% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.2, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23443.55. The Sensex is at 76933.69, up 0.16%. Bank of India has added around 1.28% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 4.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7424.6, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 180.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon