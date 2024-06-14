ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 4.96%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1745.1, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.28% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 16.5% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1745.1, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23443.55. The Sensex is at 76933.69, up 0.16%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has added around 5.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22296.7, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1749.95, up 5.12% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 44.28% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 16.5% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 42.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

The PE of the stock is 42.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

