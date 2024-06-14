National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 3.93%, up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 193.9, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 128.66% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 59.7% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193.9, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23443.55. The Sensex is at 76933.69, up 0.16%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 2.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9840.25, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 257.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 246.18 lakh shares in last one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 128.66% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 59.7% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 194.25, up 4.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

