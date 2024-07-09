Business Standard
Bank of India spurts 2.89%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 124.46, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.05% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% gain in NIFTY and a 66.04% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.46, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. Bank of India has added around 0.91% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7238.9, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.1 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 8.74 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

