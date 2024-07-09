Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 1.17%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.25, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 193.43% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.38% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.25, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 2.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9877.35, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 347.9, up 1.44% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 193.43% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.38% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 112.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

