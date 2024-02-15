Bank of India spurts 4.75%, up for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 142.25, up 4.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.19% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 83.52% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.25, up 4.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Bank of India has added around 5.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 19.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.15, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 274.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

