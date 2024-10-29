Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banking shares rise

Banking shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE BANKEX index rising 158.27 points or 0.27% at 58542.68 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, Federal Bank Ltd (up 6.93%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.23%), Canara Bank (up 0.15%), and State Bank of India (up 0.08%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.13%), Axis Bank Ltd (down 0.6%), and Bank of Baroda (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1.69 or 0% at 52917.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 34.6 points or 0.22% at 15713.83.

 

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.95 points or 0.5% at 24218.2.

More From This Section

Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks rise

Outcome of board meeting of Rajapalayam Mills

Outcome of board meeting of Rajapalayam Mills

Barometers trade with small cuts; Nifty below 24,300

Barometers trade with small cuts; Nifty below 24,300

JSW Infra gains after Q2 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 373 cr

JSW Infra gains after Q2 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 373 cr

KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 2.85%

KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 2.85%

The BSE Sensex index was down 354.94 points or 0.44% at 79650.1.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank shares climb 7% after posting Q2 results; PAT up 11% yoy

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Spandana Sphoorty plunges 16% on weak Q2 results; tanks 69% from 52-wk high

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Yemen's Houthi rebels strike ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait near Red Sea

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts lower at 79,600; Nifty at 24,200; Auto, pharma drag most

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 attracts acquisition interest from buyout firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon