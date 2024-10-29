Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 2.85%

KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 2.85%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Ltd has lost 19.48% over last one month compared to 3.39% fall in BSE Teck index and 6.78% drop in the SENSEX

KPIT Technologies Ltd fell 2.85% today to trade at Rs 1344.4. The BSE Teck index is down 0.77% to quote at 19234.84. The index is down 3.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 1.44% and Infosys Ltd lost 1.34% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 37.33 % over last one year compared to the 24.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KPIT Technologies Ltd has lost 19.48% over last one month compared to 3.39% fall in BSE Teck index and 6.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3702 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69431 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1928.75 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1125.55 on 30 Oct 2023.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts lower at 79,600; Nifty at 24,200; NTPC up, Airtel drags

chemical weapons

No cap on Ukraine's use of US arms if N Korea joins Russia's war: Pentagon

102 dead, 280 injured in Kerala temple firework mishap

LIVE news: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

Antonio Guterres

Sudan's forces escalating attacks, outsiders fuelling fire: UN chief

ayurveda

Ayurveda Day: Ancient medicine system vital for health, says PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon