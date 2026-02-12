Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 140.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 44.31 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion rose 140.91% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.3144.476.822.072.880.922.840.882.120.88

