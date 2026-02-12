Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 140.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 44.31 croreNet profit of Baroda Extrusion rose 140.91% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44.3144.47 0 OPM %6.822.07 -PBDT2.880.92 213 PBT2.840.88 223 NP2.120.88 141
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:32 PM IST