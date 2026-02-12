T & I Global standalone net profit rises 383.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of T & I Global rose 383.02% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.0119.7710.644.653.451.263.150.902.560.53

