T & I Global standalone net profit rises 383.02% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 25.01 croreNet profit of T & I Global rose 383.02% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.0119.77 27 OPM %10.644.65 -PBDT3.451.26 174 PBT3.150.90 250 NP2.560.53 383
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:32 PM IST