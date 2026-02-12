Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T & I Global standalone net profit rises 383.02% in the December 2025 quarter

T & I Global standalone net profit rises 383.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of T & I Global rose 383.02% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.0119.77 27 OPM %10.644.65 -PBDT3.451.26 174 PBT3.150.90 250 NP2.560.53 383

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Iconik Sports and Events reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Iconik Sports and Events reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today