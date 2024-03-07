Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 85.75 points or 1.29% at 6718.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Rallis India Ltd (up 7.29%), Tanfac Industries Ltd (up 6.56%),Tata Chemicals Ltd (up 6.55%),Meghmani Organics Ltd (up 4.87%),Astec Lifesciences Ltd (up 4.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.57%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.14%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.88%), and MOIL Ltd (up 2.83%).

On the other hand, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (down 3.31%), Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (down 1.8%), and PCBL Ltd (down 1.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 10.87 or 0.01% at 74075.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.7 points or 0% at 22473.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 289.67 points or 0.65% at 44633.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.5 points or 0.44% at 13492.35.

On BSE,2043 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

