Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 559.76 points or 1.97% at 28910.46 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.57%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.88%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.37%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 1.13%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.12%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.48%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.17%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 10.87 or 0.01% at 74075.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.7 points or 0% at 22473.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 289.67 points or 0.65% at 44633.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.5 points or 0.44% at 13492.35.

On BSE,2043 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

