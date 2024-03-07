Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Steel jumps as crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Feb'24

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
JSW Steel added 3.49% to Rs 841.15 after the steel major said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of February 2024 increased 5% to 21.50 lakh tonnes from 20.51 lakh tonnes steel produced in February 2023.
Production of Indian operations rose 4% YoY to 20.59 lakh tonnes. Production of JSW Steel USA-Ohio jumped 24% to 0.91 lakh tonnes in February 2024 as compared with 0.73 lakh tonnes produced in same period last year.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The steel manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 490 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 6.87% year on year to Rs 41,337 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metal stocks rise

Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Indices nudge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd Slides 3.42%

JSW Steel Ltd Spurts 2.42%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Gains 1.04%

Macrotech Developers announces closure of QIP issue

IRB Infrastructure Developers records 31% growth in Feb toll collections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon