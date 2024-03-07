JSW Steel jumps as crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Feb'24

JSW Steel added 3.49% to Rs 841.15 after the steel major said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of February 2024 increased 5% to 21.50 lakh tonnes from 20.51 lakh tonnes steel produced in February 2023.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The steel manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 490 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 6.87% year on year to Rs 41,337 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Production of Indian operations rose 4% YoY to 20.59 lakh tonnes. Production of JSW Steel USA-Ohio jumped 24% to 0.91 lakh tonnes in February 2024 as compared with 0.73 lakh tonnes produced in same period last year.