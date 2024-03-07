Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Steel Ltd Spurts 2.42%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Gains 1.04%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd has added 1.62% over last one month compared to 2.09% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.64% rise in the SENSEX
JSW Steel Ltd gained 2.42% today to trade at Rs 832.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.04% to quote at 28644.83. The index is up 2.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.39% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 46.45 % over last one year compared to the 22.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
JSW Steel Ltd has added 1.62% over last one month compared to 2.09% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18130 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83162 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 895.6 on 28 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 649.75 on 16 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metal stocks rise

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 2.72%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Gains 1.14%

Metal stocks edge higher

Indices nudge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Macrotech Developers announces closure of QIP issue

IRB Infrastructure Developers records 31% growth in Feb toll collections

Infosys, M&amp;M, NLC India, Mukka Proteins in action

Infosys extends partnership with ATP tour

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon