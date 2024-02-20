BCL Industries allots 7.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 26,96,80,000/- consisting of 26,96,80,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 1/-each.

Consequent to the conversion of warrants, 26,48,334 warrants remain pending for conversion and these warrant holders are entitled to get their warrants converted into equity shares of the company by paying remaining 75% i.e., Rs. 270/- per warrant within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment.

BCL Industries has allotted 7,30,000 equity shares on conversion of 73,000 warrants on 19 February 2024.