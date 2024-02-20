TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 3.5%, rises for fifth straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 63.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 30-Jan-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.6% in last one year as compared to a 24.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.84% spurt in the Nifty Media.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 63.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 30-Jan-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22161.95. The Sensex is at 72930.06, up 0.31%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has risen around 22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2173.65, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 241.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 333.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 340.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

