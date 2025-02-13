Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.30% in the December 2024 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 735.43 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 37.30% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 735.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 622.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales735.43622.19 18 OPM %6.328.78 -PBDT40.4647.02 -14 PBT28.8637.51 -23 NP19.2030.62 -37

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

