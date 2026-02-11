Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 66.59 crore

Net profit of Beardsell declined 16.67% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 66.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66.5964.799.288.955.465.173.523.332.102.52

