Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 93.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 93.54% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.35% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.68112.62-59.0330.473.7997.36-2.5090.616.0493.44

