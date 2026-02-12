Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Befound Movement reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales rise 800.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Befound Movement reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 800.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.05 800 OPM %37.78-160.00 -PBDT0.17-0.08 LP PBT0.17-0.08 LP NP0.17-0.08 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

