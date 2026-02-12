Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 23.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 88.23 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 23.39% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 88.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales88.2389.58 -2 OPM %2.402.62 -PBDT3.342.84 18 PBT2.692.20 22 NP2.692.18 23

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

