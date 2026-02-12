Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 23.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 88.23 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 23.39% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 88.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.88.2389.582.402.623.342.842.692.202.692.18

