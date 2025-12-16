Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belrise Inds arm incorporates defence and aerospace subsidiary in France

Belrise Inds arm incorporates defence and aerospace subsidiary in France

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Belrise Industries said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Belrise Defence & Aerospace has incorporated a new subsidiary, Belrise SDM, in France.

The newly formed wholly owned subsidiary will undertake activities related to engineering, mechanical, optical, electrical, and electronic technologies, software, and other technologies necessary for defense, space, aerospace, and related industries.

Belrise Defence & Aerospace has subscribed to 100% of the share capital of Belrise SDM, amounting to 100,000.00 Euros, divided into 10,000 equity shares of 10.00 Euro each.

Belrise Industries, part of the Belrise group, is a leading automotive component manufacturer in India, delivering safetycritical systems and advanced engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.57% to Rs 132.98 crore on 13.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,353.54 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

The counter declined 2.42% to Rs 157.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 Introduced to Guarantee Rural Employment and Build a Future-Ready Viksit Bharat at 2047

Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 Introduced to Guarantee Rural Employment and Build a Future-Ready Viksit Bharat at 2047

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PB Fintech drops on concerns over tighter insurance commission rules

PB Fintech drops on concerns over tighter insurance commission rules

Volumes spurt at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

NPST launches Bank-in-a-Box platform

NPST launches Bank-in-a-Box platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon