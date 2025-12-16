Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 Introduced to Guarantee Rural Employment and Build a Future-Ready Viksit Bharat at 2047

This landmark legislation aims to establish a future-ready,convergence driven,saturation-oriented rural development architecture. It will support the accelerated pace of rural development in accordance with the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, thereby empowering the rural households through increased employment opportunities. The Bill provides for institutionalising convergence of all relevant schemes through a unified planning process anchored in Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans, aggregated into Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack. The Bill provides for Robust transparency and accountability mechanisms through technology-enabled architecture and enforcement via legal and administrative provisions.
