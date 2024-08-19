Belrise Industries standalone net profit rises 9.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 1424.73 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 9.70% to Rs 65.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1424.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1302.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.