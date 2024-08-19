Stock Alert: Adani Enterprises, Jubilant Pharmova, Bata India, DCX Systems, JNK India

Securities in F&O ban: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilizers, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail, and Sun TV. Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises board has approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each upto Rs 400 crore with an option to retain over-subscription upto Rs 400 crore, aggregating upto Rs 800 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jubilant Pharmovas unit, Jubilant Biosys will add discovery and preclinical development capabilities. Capabilities to be added via new company incorporated in France, which will acquire Pierre Fabres R&D centre in the country. The company will invest upto 14.4 million pounds over seven years, including 4.4 million pounds for an 80% stake in new company. Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilizers, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail, and Sun TV.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company partnered with Indi Grip to develop greenfield transmission projects.

Bata Indias Anil Ramesh Somani resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from Wednesday, 4 September 2024.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank said that RBI approved the appointment of Salee Sukumaran Nair as MD and CEO for 3 years.

DCX Systems received Rs 107 crore orders from domestic and overseas customers for supply of electronic kits and cable & wires harness assemblies.

Samvardhana Motherson International incorporated a new unit in Abu Dhabi for auto component manufacturing.

JNK India has received a 'major order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). As per JNK Indias classification, the value of the said contract lies between Rs 150 crore and Rs 350 crore. The contract is for setting up a new process plant - HP TDAE (Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts) unit on LSTK (Lump sum Turnkey) contract basis at HPCL Mumbai Refinery.

Caplin Point Laboratories said that Brazilian Health Regulatory Agencys (ANVISA) inspection was conducted at its Chennai facility between 12 and 16 August 2024 and concluded with zero observations.

