Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 26.96% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.94% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.7821.2819.4814.432.402.892.102.731.492.04